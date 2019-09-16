Lalong to task could colleagues on welfare of women, children

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau said he would use his position as Chairman, Northern Governors Forum, to persuade fellow governors to prioritise the welfare of women, children and the vulnerable in their programmes.

Lalong made the pledge on Monday in Abuja when he visited the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen.

He said that he would also encourage his colleagues to give girl-child education a place of pride in their respective states.

He pledged to work with the minister to improve the lives of women in Plateau and the country.

The governor congratulated Tallen on her appointment, adding that he had made it a duty to visit Plateau indigenes who had been elevated to different positions.

According to him, such visits are to support them to make a mark not only for the benefit of Plateau citizens but the country which is their constituency.

He expressed optimism that the minister would entrench the needed changes in the ministry that would impact on women and children.

He urged the staff of the Ministry and the general public to support the minister to enable her to succeed.

“The Minister is capable as her records will always speak for her.

“I appeal to the staff of the ministry to give her the needed support for her to succeed,” he said.

Tallen thanked Lalong for the visit and promised not to disappoint the governor and the people of Plateau.