Landslide kills 1, injures 8 in Tanzania

Tuesday, September 10, 2019 6:15 pm


The Police on Tuesday, reported that an artisanal miner was killed and eight others injured in a landslide at Shilalo gold mines, in Tanzania’s northwest region of Mwanza.

Muliro Jumanne, Mwanza Regional Police Commander, said the landslide occurred when the miners were digging gold at a gold mine located at Shilalo in Misungwi district.

The commander added that one miner remains unaccounted for.

Jumanne said the landslide, which occurred at 1.00 a.m. on Tuesday, hit two pits.

“The landslide blocked the miners’ entrance and rescuers had to work hard to unblock the entrance.’’

Jumanne said the injured miners are receiving treatment in hospital and are in good condition.

There are more than six million small-scale miners across the east African nation, according to statistics by the Federation of Miners Association of Tanzania.

