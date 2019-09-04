Largest Solar Plant In Africa Opens In Bayero University Kano

*VP says it shows progress under Buhari administration’s Next Level road map Solar power projects being commissioned under the Energizing Education Programme of the Buhari administration is a testament to the fulfilment of its Next Level agenda, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN. Prof. Osinbajo stated this on Tuesday in Kano State, where he commissioned the 7.1MW solar hybrid power plant in Bayero University Kano, which is the largest off grid solar hybrid power plant in Africa. The Vice President further said the solar hybrid power plant was ‘just one touch point of progress and impact within this Administration’s Next Level agenda. The Federal Government is committed to powering Nigeria; one university, one market, one community at a time.” This is the second solar plant to be commissioned by the Vice President within a period of about one month, following the first one in August – a 2.8 MW decentralized solar hybrid power plant at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu Alike Ikwo (FUNAI). BUK is the second of the 37 federal universities and 7 teaching hospitals under the Federal Government’s Energizing Education Programme designed to provide sustainable and clean power supply around the country. It includes a solar hybrid power plant, renewable energy workshop and training centre and a solar powered street-lighting project. “Notably today, we are also commissioning the largest off-grid solar hybrid power plant in Africa. This is something we, as Nigerians, should all be proud of. This was only possible because various levels of government worked in tandem with the growing renewable energy private sector.” “The installed 7.1MW decentralized solar hybrid power plant funded by the FGN green bond will supply over 58,000 students and staff with clean, safe and reliable electricity. I am sure that the entire student body, management and staff of Bayero University are proud to be beneficiaries of this, most especially as the only Federal University in Kano State and one of the longest standing ones. As a result, students can now focus on their academics and vocational training in a safer and illuminated environment,” Prof. Osinbajo said. The Vice President emphasized that the ultimate goal of the Buhari administration’s Next level roadmap policies and objectives under the Energizing Education Programme is “to increase access to modern technical education in safe and illuminated learning environments, empower the girl child, create jobs in the power sector value chain, amongst others.” He added, “Thus far, this project created 182 energy related jobs from power system engineers to electricians as well as trained 20 young female STEM students with the skills to contribute to strengthening our energy sector. It is initiatives like this that create the impact for Nigeria’s socio-economic growth. “This significant initiative upholds the Federal Government’s adherence to global best practice, as we transition to cleaner sources of energy in line with the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. These projects being implemented by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) are strategic to fulfilling our commitments to the Agreement as they strive to reduce Nigeria’s carbon footprint. “The leveraging of renewable energy technologies is in line with the Federal Government mandate and related activities. Nigeria’s plans to reduce carbon emissions by 20% unconditionally and 45% with international support by 2030 aims to limit the damaging effects of climate change. “This remarkable off grid solar hybrid power plant being commissioned today, is already on its way to bringing these goals and objectives to fruition.”