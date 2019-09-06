LASG directs public, private schools to resume on Sept. 9, 2019

Friday, September 6, 2019 11:39 pm


File photo of school students

The Lagos State Government (LASG)  has said that  all  public and private schools  in the state must resume for the first term of the 2019/2020 academic session on Monday, Sept.9, 2019.

It said that by so doing, they would be adhering to the Uniform School Calendar approved by the state government.

The is contained in a statement  released on Friday by  Mr Kayode Sutton of the  the Public Affairs department in the state’s Ministry of Education  and made available to newsmen in Lagos.

According to the statement, the  Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, said that the adoption of a uniform academic calendar will  enable proper planning and organisation by the Ministry.

She said that it would also afford the  pupils and the  students the opportunities to attend schools for the number of days required  by them in each  term.

Mrs. Adefisayo also commended the concerted efforts of  the teachers (teaching and non-teaching) toward preparing their pupils for the commencement of  a new academic session.

She said  that the state government would not relent in its commitment toward capacity building/training of the teaching staff, their  welfare and reward for excellence.

The commissioner also advised the  pupils and students to report to their schools on the date the government had stipulated in the uniform academic calendar.

She also advised all students in the state to devote more time to their studies on resumption of classes.

She advised  them to shun all vices, including internet fraud, thuggery, hooliganism, rape, examination malpractice, alcoholism, drug abuse and cultism.

She advised parents and guardians of  pupils and wards to remember that the administration of  Gov.  Babajide Sanwo-Olu, would  focus on  improving education in the state.

The commissioner added that the government would  continue to do everything possible to improve on teaching and learning in all public schools.

The commissioner said that the state government not be happy with any  private schools that would violate the approved uniform resumption date for schools in the state.

She warned that any private schools found to have breached  the rules would  be sanctioned accordingly.

