Liverpool recover to beat Newcastle United

Liverpool recover to beat Newcastle United

Saturday, September 14, 2019 3:35 pm


Mane: scored two goals for Liverpool

Liverpool came from behind to earn a 3-1 home win over Newcastle United thanks to Sadio Mane’s first-half double and a late goal from Mo Salah on Saturday.

The win helped the Reds maintain their 100 per cent start to the season and winning their 14th consecutive Premier League match.

Anfield was stunned into silence in glorious sunshine on Merseyside as Newcastle’s Jetro Willems sent a thunderous strike into the top corner to give the visitors a shock seventh-minute lead.

The crowd were getting anxious as league leaders Liverpool were wasteful in possession, but the pressure never relented as Andrew Robertson set up Mane, who brilliantly equalised in the 28th minute.

Liverpool had won each of their previous four home league games in which they conceded first.

And 12 minutes later they had turned another match on its head as Roberto Firmino’s trickery set up Mane to give the hosts the lead at the second attempt.

Mane’s second strike meant Liverpool had scored two or more goals in 14 consecutive league games, equalling the Premier League record set by Manchester City in 2011.

Egyptian forward Salah added a third goal in the second half.

There was no coming back for Newcastle as Liverpool strolled to their fifth straight win this term to move five points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

City visit newly-promoted Norwich City later on Saturday. (Reuters/NAN)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    18 mins ago

    Just in: Gov. Abiodun wins at the tribunal
    22 mins ago

    Cut corners, go to jail, Customs CG warns personnel
    34 mins ago

    Live a life of contentment, robbery suspect advises youths
    36 mins ago

    Nasarawa varsity gets N20m for take-off of engineering faculty
    49 mins ago

    Real Madrid scrape 3-2 win over Levante
    53 mins ago

    9 police killed in insider attack in Afghanistan
    58 mins ago

    Foreign leaders, supporters bid farewell to Zimbabwe’s Mugabe
    1 hour ago

    Tribunal Ruling: Presidency says Buhari ‘retracted nothing’