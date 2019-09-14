Liverpool recover to beat Newcastle United

Liverpool came from behind to earn a 3-1 home win over Newcastle United thanks to Sadio Mane’s first-half double and a late goal from Mo Salah on Saturday.

The win helped the Reds maintain their 100 per cent start to the season and winning their 14th consecutive Premier League match.

Anfield was stunned into silence in glorious sunshine on Merseyside as Newcastle’s Jetro Willems sent a thunderous strike into the top corner to give the visitors a shock seventh-minute lead.

The crowd were getting anxious as league leaders Liverpool were wasteful in possession, but the pressure never relented as Andrew Robertson set up Mane, who brilliantly equalised in the 28th minute.

Liverpool had won each of their previous four home league games in which they conceded first.

And 12 minutes later they had turned another match on its head as Roberto Firmino’s trickery set up Mane to give the hosts the lead at the second attempt.

Mane’s second strike meant Liverpool had scored two or more goals in 14 consecutive league games, equalling the Premier League record set by Manchester City in 2011.

Egyptian forward Salah added a third goal in the second half.

There was no coming back for Newcastle as Liverpool strolled to their fifth straight win this term to move five points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

City visit newly-promoted Norwich City later on Saturday. (Reuters/NAN)