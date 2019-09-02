Luxury bus crushes father, son, motorcyclist to death in Ife

Luxury bus crushes father, son, motorcyclist to death in Ife

Monday, September 2, 2019 11:28 pm


File: FRSC officials rescue an accident victim

A luxury bus heading to Abuja from Akure  on Monday crushed a father, his son and a commercial motorcyclist to death on the Ife-Ibadan expressway.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accident occurred at the RCC junction on the busy highway.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the father had accompanied his son to write the post-UTME test of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, at a Distance Learning Centre at Moro in Ile-Ife.

The father and son’s identities were, however, withheld in deference to the family while the commercial motorcyclist was simply identified as Mr Sunday.

According to an eye witness account, the bus, with registration number AAA 45 XW and belonging to Ekeson transport company, was heading against  traffic when it ran into the motorcycle marked TTD 242 QJ, killing all the three.

The remains of the victims had since been deposited at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC) mortuary in Ile-Ife.

The Head of Operation of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Aderibigbe Odogiyan, confirmed the incident.

“Immediately we heard about the incident, we quickly went there, but the victims had been taken to the mortuary,” he said.

Odogiyan warned motorists against flouting traffic rules and regulations, especially driving against traffic.

He urged them to exercise patience while driving to minimise road crashes.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    55 mins ago

    Security operatives fully involved in oil theft, says Wike
    1 hour ago

    Troops raid 2 bandits camps, arrest notorious kidnapper in Kaduna
    1 hour ago

    Seme customs seize 875 bags of foreign rice, other goods worth N40m
    1 hour ago

    Former Zamfara lawmaker dumps PDP 3 weeks after defecting from APC
    2 hours ago

    Security votes not for personal use – Akeredolu
    2 hours ago

    NYSC DG assures corps members of increase in allowance
    3 hours ago

    Police nab 1,154 suspected kidnappers in 8 months
    3 hours ago

    Businessman sues EFCC, NCAC, others over order freezing 12 bank accounts