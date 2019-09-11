Maiduguri residents hail tribunal judgement, urge Atuku to support Buhari

Some residents of Maiduguri on Wednesday, lauded the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal for upholding the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in the Feb. 23 general elections.

Someof the residents, who spoke with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, described the judgment as a “victory for the masses”.

Mr Usaini Yusuf, a teacher, said the decision of the tribunal to uphold the election was a clear testimony that the election was credible, free and fair.

Yusuf said that Nigerians gave Buhari a second term mandate with majority votes to enable him to continue with the good work of leading to Nigeria greatness.

“The verdict delivered by the tribunal in favour Buhari is in line with the provisions of the constitution and wishes of the people.

“It will further entrench democratic culture, promote peace and stability in the country.

“Atiku and Buhari are in the same party at one time, it is good for Atiku to support Buhari so that they work together for the good of Nigerians,” he said.

Ibrahim Dauda, who corroborated the earlier opinion, stressed the need for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Atiku, its presidential candidate in February poll to support the Buhari administration to address security and socio-economic problems bedeviling the country.

Also, Yagana Ahmed, a Civil Society activist commended the court in the manner it handled the case, noting that the court had provided a level playing field to all the parties to present their cases.

Ahmed added that the court proceedings were also conducted within the confines of the law and stipulated time frame.

She advised aggrieved parties on the case to seek redress in a competent court and restrain their supporters from taking laws into their hands.

Alhaji Mustapha Abba, an APC stalwart, said that the judgment would enable the president to consolidate on the successes recorded in the counter insurgency campaign.

However, Abubakar Idris, a member of the PDP, said that the tribunal erred by not voiding the election over lack of Buhari’s school certificate, which he said was established before the court.

“The tribunal did not address the issues of Buhari’s qualification for the election clearly, if I were Atiku, I will seek redress at the Supreme Court,” he said.