Makinde Approves 250 Trucks Capacity Parking Space at Ibadan

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde has approved a 250-truck capacity parking space in Ibadan to ensure free flow of human and vehicular movements within the state.

The park which was sited at Sanyo in Ibadan would reduce the level of road carnage caused by indiscriminate parking of haulage trucks by the highways in Ibadan metropolis.

This was disclosed by the Chairman, Oyo State Traffic Management Agency, OYRTMA, Dr. Akin Fagbemi when he visited the popular Ibadan toll gate that was usually characterized by haphazard parking of heavy duty trailers.

The Governor’s approval, Fagbemi narrated, was in a bid to enthrone sanity and discourage disorderly and dangerous parking habit rampant among motorists at the toll gate and other road corridors across the State.

Addressing the Chairman and members of NUPENG and other heavy duty vehicle operators at the Toll Gate, Fagbemi expressed the will of the Seyi Makinde led administration to have safe highways across the state.

He said, “Vigilance of everyone is safety for all, negligence of anyone is danger for all. It is the quest of the governor to ensure an extremely safe highway for the good people of Oyo State and its environs and this is why the governor recently approved a 250 capacity heavy and light duty vehicle park as our main operations center at Sanyo, Ibadan. This facility which has been abandoned for over eight years by past administrations can conveniently accommodate about 250 trailers and other small sized vehicles. If used to optimum capacity, it would significantly reduce the huge trailers traffic on our highway, ease traffic congestion and provide safety for the vehicles. The ripple effect of this is that it would enhance economic activities, encourage foreign and local investors as well as boost the overall economy of the State”.

He assured all relevant stakeholders in the state that the agency was working round-the-clock to also secure befitting parks at strategic areas within the state.