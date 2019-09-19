Makinde Approves Composition of State Electoral Commission

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, on Thursday September 19, 2019, approved the composition of the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission, OYSIEC.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the governor, in a letter dated 18 September, 2019, forwarded the names of eight individuals to the House of Assembly, for consideration as chairman and members of the commission.

“I wish to inform Your Rt. Honourable and other Honourable Members of the composition of the State Independent Electoral Commission, OYSIEC. The following personalities have been considered suitable, based on their track records, to oversee and conduct elections into the local governments in the state,” the letter read in part.

Makinde sought for the consideration of the House of Assembly for the nominees.

According to the letter, Barr. Isiaka Olagunju was nominated as chairman of the commission, while Comrade Adeniyi Afeez Babatunde, Alhaja Ganiyat Saka, Mr. Olanrewaju Emmanuel, Chief Kumi Agboola, Mr. Remi Ayoade, Mr. Sunday Falan and Mr. Adeojo Elias, were nominated as members.