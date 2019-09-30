Makinde Calls for Patriotism, Perseverance as Nigeria Celebrates at 59

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has felicitated with the people of the state and Nigerians in general on the occasion of the nation’s 59th independence anniversary.

Governor Makinde, in a message to the people of Oyo State and his countrymen at large, called for renewed patriotism, perseverance and prayers to enable the country to wade through the myriads of socio-economic challenges currently facing the people.

“I felicitate with our countrymen on the occasion of Nigeria’s 59th independence anniversary. As you all can see, the nation is wading through some socio-economic issues, which demand us to remain committed to the goal of nation-building. With perseverance and the never-say-die instinct of Nigerians, we will get to our goal of a great country, successfully,” the Governor said.

He assured the state’s residents to continue to stand with his government in its avowed determination to deliver the good and uplift the standards of living in the Pacesetter state.

The Governor further said, “As far as Oyo state is concerned, we are determined to deliver on our promises. While we appreciate the reception given to our government thus far, let me reassure our people that the hope and faith they invested in us will not be squandered. We will ensure that the Omitutun (fresh showers), which characterised our campaign, will bring forth the goodness everyone desires. We are determined to turn Oyo State to a goldmine for investors, haven for good health, secured living and a bastion of quality education. We are already turning around the sad memories from our education, health and social sectors and our people can only look forward to more”.

In another development, Makinde’s wife Mrs. Tamunominini Olufunke Makinde has declared that she would celebrate this year’s 59th Independence Day anniversary with motherless children across maternal care centres in the state.

According to her, the ceremony would enable her to relate and distribute items worth millions of naira to support the wellbeing of the children.