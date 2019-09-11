Makinde pledges support to Tech-U

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde has assured that the state-owned university and Nigeria’s premier Technical University, First Technical University, Tech-U, Ibadan, would receive all necessary support to succeed from his administration.

Makinde made this promise on Tuesday September 11, 2019 while receiving the Governing Council of the University, who paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

Makinde, who received the team led by its Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, noted that he was impressed with the calibre of eminent professionals who constitute the Council.

He said, “Looking at the composition of the Council, I can say you are men and women of great accomplishment that is beyond the ordinary. You are some of the best we can get around. When we were dissolving boards, we made an exception to Tech-U, because we looked at the profile of the people involved and we were convinced that you are there on your own merit. If I were to choose members of the Council, I would have also chosen majority of you. We gave exception for Tech-U because of the work you are doing for Oyo State”.

The Governor noted that he had exercised caution on the university because he wanted more information on the ownership profile of the University.

Noting the dire financial state of the state, he encouraged the university management to embark on a sustainability drive that would sustain the vision for which the university was set-up adding, “Be free and creative to do something that is consistent with available resources and aspiration of the government and people of Oyo State. I will give you my absolute support”.

While restating his administration’s commitment to qualitative education to the people of the State, the Governor announced that he has approved the continuation of scholarship scheme to support indigent but brilliant students of the state studying in the university.

Noting that his government would prioritize governance above politics, he restated the readiness of his administration to continue with useful policies of the last administration and would not hesitate to modify or discard outright any policy found defective and not done in the interest of the people.

The Governor charged the university authority to come up with creative ideas that will contribute to the development of the State.

Earlier, Professor Ibidapo-Obe commended the governor for the strides he has so far recorded and assured that Tech-U would be available to provide requisite intellectual capacity to achieve the vision of the administration and tackle developmental challenges of the State.

On his part, Tech-U VC, Professor Ayobami Salami thanked the governor and noted that with the strides already made by the university, including obtaining its first patent within two years of commencement of academic activities and the recent webometric ranking that ranks it as one of the most impactful universities in the country, Tech-U is poised to become a notable science, technology and innovation hub that the State can be proud of.