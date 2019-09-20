Makinde Redeems Pledge of N500, 000 Bursary to Law School Students

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The government of Oyo State has redeemed its pledge of N500, 000 bursary to indigenes of the state in the Nigerian Law School.

A statement by Moses Alao, the Special Assistant on Print Media to Governor Seyi Makinde, indicated on Friday September 20, 2019 that the 2019/2020 Backlog Session of the Forum of Oyo State Indigenes in the Nigerian Law School had confirmed the payment in an appreciation letter to the Governor.

Makinde had on August 6, approved the payment of N500,000 to each indigene of the state in the 2019/2020 Backlog Session of the Law school, who are 120 in all.

The letter signed by the chairman of the Students’ Forum, Olaniyi Ogunlade and the secretary, Akani Christiana, showed appreciation to the governor for releasing the N60 million bursary he approved for the Forum in July.

The Forum, in the letter dated 20 September, 2019, expressed appreciation to Makinde, following the issuance of cheques to the students by the Commissioner for Education, Professor Daud Sangodoyin.

The Commissioner, who issued cheques to 107 of the beneficiaries, who had been cleared, stated that the determination of the governor to restore the glory of the state in the education sector made him approve the bursary award, noting that no stone would be left unturned in the administration’s effort to deliver quality education.

He maintained that the state had rolled out different programmes to improve the standard of education in the state, including the free distribution of textbooks and exercise books to all secondary school students, the organisation of extra-mural classes for SS3 students and the general improvement of education infrastructure, noting that with the solid foundation being laid by the administration, there could be no doubt that the education sector would experience a huge turnaround in a short time.

The statement recalls that the last time Oyo State indigenes in the Law School benefited from a bursary award was in 2012, when they were paid N100, 000 each.