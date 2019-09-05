Makinde Vows to Complete Inherited Projects

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

As part of measures to improve infrastructures and make life easy for people in the state, the Seyi-Makinde led administration has promised to put public infrastructures on the front line, stressing that all the uncompleted projects he inherited would be completed soon.

According to the Commissioner for Works and Transport, Prof. Raphael Afonja, efforts were ongoing by the government to ease movement of people and goods in and outside the state to create a haven for investors and business interests as well as farmers to grow.

Afonja said, “The Seyi-Makinde led administration is keen on making sure that our roads are good and safe and that every necessary facility is in place when it comes to the safety of our roads. This administration shall not wait till people suffer before we take proactive steps to provide good governance especially in the area of public infrastructures. You are in the knowing about the way the governor revoked the contract on Iseyin-Moniya road and immediately invited the general public to bid on the new contract. That is how a responsive government works”.

He added that the government believed in the security of lives and properties of the people and that the progress of any society depended on infrastructures which made the government takes it seriously to make sure that the infrastructural development of the state is at the front line.

“Every road project, bridges, and anything rated infrastructure will be completed so as to make life conducive for everyone in the State, while lives and properties of the people are also secured”, he added.

Professor Afonja disclosed further that the Seyi-Makinde led administration would engage local contractors in the execution of all state projects in order to build wealth in the state and also improve the economic condition of the people, saying that the priority of his ministry is to make sure that every project relating to public works, infrastructures and transportation had good quality.

The commissioner affirmed that the government would police every contractor to make sure that the quality of work done is not compromised, charging the staff of the ministry to play their roles so as to achieve effectiveness and productivity.

He added that efforts were ongoing to make the working environment conducive for all, assuring that the ministry would transform from analog way of business transaction to digital, as new ideas, innovations and technology would be incorporated.