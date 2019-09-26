Makinde will Surpass Ajimobi’s Achievements – Oyo Commissioner

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The people of Oyo State have been assured that the spate of achievements by the Seyi Makinde-led administration would not decline as the government was working to surpass the previous administrations’ achievement in infrastructure and human capital development.

The State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun stated this at the 10th year anniversary of Oke-Ogun FM, a state-owned radio station at Alaga, Itesiwaju Local Government on Wednesday.

Olatunbosun said the government was aware of the argument of its critics that the pace of achievement made by the incumbent would soon reduce with time. The commissioner pointed out that the innumerable feats of Governor Makinde within the first hundred days are the icing on the cake of its developmental agenda in accordance with the pact the governor signed with the people during campaign.

Olatunbosun said, “Within hundred days in office, Governor Makinde has made a landmark in security, healthcare system, agriculture, educational advancement, economic expansion, workers’ welfare and accountability but some people are saying that the pace would soon retrogress. I have news for them. Tell them that we are just starting. This administration signed a pact of infrastructural and human capital development with the people during electioneering campaign and fulfillment of this pact has just started. They have not seen anything yet. The target is to surpass the previous administrations including the last one in the areas I have highlighted and continue to do those good things people never thought possible till the administration breasts the tape”.

He added that the state government would not relent in its continuous efforts towards ensuring total development around the state to attract the foreign investors for partnership.

In his remark, the General Manager, Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State, BCOS, Prince Dotun Oyelade who was represented by the Director of News, Mrs. Adeola Adedotun sought for the support of the state government to make Oke -Ogun FM the best among its equals, adding that there was reliable manpower at the station, but there was need for better equipment for effective operations at the Station.