Man, 27, in court for stealing N200,000

Man, 27, in court for stealing N200,000

Monday, September 9, 2019 11:27 am


Justice

A 27-year-old man, Oluwafemi Emmanuel, who allegedly broke into a beverage warehouse and stole N120,000, on Monday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Badagry, Lagos State.

The police charged Emmanuel with three counts of breaking and entry, theft and felony.

The Prosecutor, ASP Akpan Nkem, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Aug.3, at about 2 a.m at No 54, Dosu Way, Badagry, Lagos.

Nkem alleged that Emmanuel broke into Emma Ify Global Ltd. warehouse, distributor of alcoholic and non alcoholic beverages  and stole N120,000 belonging to Chief Emmanuel Okolie, the Managing Director of the company.

He said the offence contravened  the provisions of sections 309, 310, and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaiya, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N300, 000 and two sureties in like sum.

Adekomaiya adjourned hearing in the case until Oct.8

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    7 mins ago

    China develops robot to boost pharmacy services
    17 mins ago

    Man, 37 arraigned stealing N10,000 phone
    53 mins ago

    NYSC hails Sokoto govt for repairing hostel
    1 hour ago

    Explosion kills one, injures 2 in Mogadishu
    2 hours ago

    Edo governor charges NYSC members on culture
    2 hours ago

    Mugabe to be buried on Sunday
    2 hours ago

    British Airways cancels flights as pilots commence strike
    4 hours ago

    Wike advises Banham Primary School Players to focus on football