Man, 27, in court for stealing N200,000

A 27-year-old man, Oluwafemi Emmanuel, who allegedly broke into a beverage warehouse and stole N120,000, on Monday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Badagry, Lagos State.

The police charged Emmanuel with three counts of breaking and entry, theft and felony.

The Prosecutor, ASP Akpan Nkem, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Aug.3, at about 2 a.m at No 54, Dosu Way, Badagry, Lagos.

Nkem alleged that Emmanuel broke into Emma Ify Global Ltd. warehouse, distributor of alcoholic and non alcoholic beverages and stole N120,000 belonging to Chief Emmanuel Okolie, the Managing Director of the company.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 309, 310, and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaiya, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N300, 000 and two sureties in like sum.

Adekomaiya adjourned hearing in the case until Oct.8