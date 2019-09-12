Man, 38, docked for beating neighbour

A 34-year-old man, Vincent Kanu, on Thursday, appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly beating-up his neighbour.

Kanu is facing a two-count charge of assault occasioning harm and breach of peace, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Sept. 2, at No. 23/25 Emmanuel St., Ojota, Lagos.

Ihiehie alleged that the defendant assaulted the Complainant, Mr Sunday Okijie, because the noise from his generator had disturbed his sleep.

“The defendant switched off the generator, turned it upside down and then gave the complainant several blows and dislocated his right knee,” the prosecutor said.

Ihiehie said the offences contravened Sections 168 and 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 173 stipulates three-year jail term for assault.

The Magistrate, Mrs Ejiro Kubeinje, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Kubeinje adjourned the case until Oct. 15 for mention. (NA