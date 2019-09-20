Man bags one month in jail for stealing yam from police officer’s farm

A Magistrates’ Court in Minna, on Friday sentenced a 25-year-old man, Samaila Abdullahi, to one month in prison for stealing right tubers of yam from a police officer’s farm.

Abdullahi was charged with theft, contrary to provisions of Section 287 of the Penal Code.

Magistrate Binta Rijau, sentenced Abdullahi, after he pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

Rijau, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N3,000.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Thomas Peter, told the court that the complainant, Insp. Ibrahim Auta, arrested the defendant on Sept. 15.

Peter said that the defendant stole eight tubers of yam from the farm of rtd DIG Usman Yakubu’s farm in Tutungo Area in Paikoro local government area.

The prosecutor, thereafter, prayed the court to try the defendant summarily, in line with Section 157 of the Criminal Procedure Code.