Man City assemble football’s first billion-euro squad: Study

Man City assemble football’s first billion-euro squad: Study

Tuesday, September 10, 2019 11:08 am


Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus comes on as a substitute to replace Sergio Aguero as manager Pep Guardiola gives instructions to Leroy Sane REUTERS/Phil Noble

Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus comes on as a substitute to replace Sergio Aguero as manager Pep Guardiola gives instructions to Leroy Sane REUTERS/Phil Noble

English Premier League champions, Manchester City are the first team to have spent more than 1 billion euros (894.98 million pounds) to assemble their squad, a study has shown.

Data from the Swiss-based CIES Football Observatory showed that City had spent 1.014 billion euros on their current squad.

French champions Paris St-Germain were second having spent 913 million euros and Spain’s Real Madrid were third with 902 million euros.

Manchester United’s 751 million euros made it the second-most expensive squad in the Premier League followed by Champions League winners Liverpool which spent 639 million euros.

The Premier League average was 345 million euros, it said.

At the other end of the scale, Germany’s Paderborn had the cheapest squad in the study (4 million euros), which looked at teams from the English, German, Italian, French and Spanish top flights. (Reuters/NAN)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    47 mins ago

    Kidnapped varsity lecturer found dead
    58 mins ago

    Court remands man, 30 for defiling 8-year-old
    4 hours ago

    FG assures on commitment to improved power supply
    4 hours ago

    Police confirm kidnap of 6 persons along Kaduna-Abuja road
    5 hours ago

    Scientist urges FG to fund researches
    15 hours ago

    South Africans Too Have Criminals!-Media Reports
    15 hours ago

    Makinde Approves Environmental Tribunals
    16 hours ago

    Tribunal Upholds Edo PDP Rep Member’s Election