Man jailed 3 months for stealing N3,520 church offerings

Man jailed 3 months for stealing N3,520 church offerings

Wednesday, September 4, 2019 5:54 pm


Court

An Oredo Special Grade Magistrates’ Court sitting in Benin, on Thursday, sentenced one Henry Godspower to three months imprisonment for stealing church offerings.

Henry was alleged to have broken into the Greater Liberation Ministry Church located at James Watt road in Benin City to carry out the act.

He, however, was apprehended and consequently arraigned in court by the police on a two-count charge of stealing and felony.

Henry pleaded guilty to the charges.

The police prosecutor, ASP Patrick Agbonifo, informed the court that the convict stole the sum of N3,520 from the church.

He said the offences were punishable under Sections 415 and 390 of the Criminal Code, Cap 48, Vol 11,Laws of the Defunct Bendel now applicable to Edo State.

The presiding magistrate, Ivie Akhere, sentenced Henry to three months imprisonment without an option of fine.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    53 mins ago

    EFCC mounts surveillance for 10 suspects involved in 3billion US dollar scam
    1 hour ago

    Police nab 18 over assault on Gov. Ihedioha’s task force chairman
    1 hour ago

    RUGA settlement to cost N8.6bn in Zamfara – Gov.
    2 hours ago

    Xenophobia: MTN Nigeria confirms attack, closes stores, service centres
    2 hours ago

    NSE market capitalisation loses N130bn in six hours
    2 hours ago

    Kogi PDP primary election: Fintiri in crucial meeting with aspirants
    3 hours ago

    Attack on Kogi primary further unites aspirants, says PDP
    3 hours ago

    U.S. fines google $170m for YouTube collecting data on children