Man kills self with sniper in Lagos

One Seyi Onayemi, 37, of 7th Avenue, Rofo Estate, Odogunyan, Shagamu road, Ikorodu, has committed suicide by allegedly drinking a poisonous substance suspected to be Snipper insecticide which led to his death in his room, the Lagos State Police Command said in a statement signed by its Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana and made available to newsmen in Lagos.

“The scene was visited by homicide detectives and the corpse has been evacuated to the mortuary for autopsy.

“The empty bottle of the poisonous substance and a suicide note has been recovered from the scene,” Elkana said.

The Bariga Police Station has arrested one Fatai Nafiu of No 9, Adetoke Street, Bariga for forcefully having unlawful sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl (name withheld).

He said that a team of detectives from the Family Support Unit, arrested the suspect who confessed to the crime.

“The victim has been taken to hospital for medical treatment and forensic examination. The suspect will be charged to court,” he said.

Elkana also said that one Taiwo Sheuases, 34, defiled a teenage girl of about 15 years in Bariga Market square.

“The suspect has been arrested by detectives from the Family Support Unit and he confessed to the commission of the crime.

“The victim has been taken to hospital for medical treatment and forensic examination. The suspect will be charged to court,” the spokesman said.