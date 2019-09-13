Masari dissolves State pilgrims welfare board

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has approved the dissolution of the state Pilgrims Welfare Board with immediate effect.

A statement by Mr Ibrahim Kalla, the Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor, disclosed this on Friday in Katsina.

Masari directed the Executive Director of the board, Alhaji Muhammad Abu-Rimi, to handover the affairs of the board to the most senior Director in the board who would oversee the affairs of the board pending the appointment of a new Executive Director.

The governor appreciated the contributions of the Executive Director, Chairman of the board and other members of the board.

He wished them success in their future endeavors.

No reason was, however, given by the state government for the dissolution of the board.