Mechanic bags 10-months in prison for stealing gear box

Mechanic bags 10-months in prison for stealing gear box

Monday, September 23, 2019 4:25 pm


Justice

A Karu Grade I Area Court, Abuja, on Monday sentenced a mechanic, David Odah, 43, to 10 months in prison for stealing a Toyota Sienna gearbox valued at N90,000.

The judge, Sani Mohammed, sentenced  Odah, after he pleaded guilty to theft.

Mohammed however, gave the convict, an option to pay a fine of N27,000.

He also also ordered the convict to pay N90,000 in damages to the complainant.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Vincent Osuji told the court that the complainant, Olumuyiwa Ajishebutu, reported the matter at the Karu Police Station, on Aug. 21.

The offence, he said, contravened  the provisions of sections 312, 322, 327 and 289 of the Penal Code Law.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    5 mins ago

    Trump calls for end to religious persecution as he kicks off UN trip
    15 mins ago

    DSS on manhunt for suspects behind fake twitter handles
    25 mins ago

    Police nab ‘one chance’ suspect in Ogun
    55 mins ago

    A clean bath in a filthy river?
    1 hour ago

    Netanyahu wins majority of votes to head new Israeli gov’t – Reports
    1 hour ago

    Candidate withdraws from Kogi governorship election
    2 hours ago

    CJN: All binding court orders must be obeyed
    2 hours ago

    FG committed to workers welfare – Minister