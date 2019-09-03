Medical doctor lists dangers of drinking cold water

Tuesday, September 3, 2019 6:40 pm


A Warri-based Pediatrician, Dr Ovo Ogbinaka, on Tuesday in Benin cautioned against excessive consumption of cold water due to its adverse effects on human health.

Ogbinaka, who gave the caution in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), urged young people to avoid excessive drinking of cold water to protect their hearts from damage.

“Excessive cold water consumption can cause the closure of  four veins, and in the process lead to heart attack.

“It can create problems in the liver, make fats to stick in the liver and affect the large intestine which on its own can result in cancer,” he said.

Ogbinaka advised that people should drink normal temperature water to avoid complications at old age.

According to the medical doctor, the effect may be gradual, it is capable of catching up with the person at old age.

Ogbinaka said that cold water could make the blood vessels to shrink thereby causing indigestion.

“Drinking cold water can cause the food we consume not to digest properly, meaning that nutrients won’t get absorbed by the body the way they should,” he said.

