M$G, Valuables Boutique, others raided inside Shoprite Mall, Surulere

Wednesday, September 4, 2019 8:59 am


Shoprite, Ring Road, Ibadan

Valuable items   were allegedly  looted from M$G, Affordable Boutique and other shops inside Shoprite Mall in  Surulere, Lagos State,  on Tuesday night by  some suspected  social miscreants .

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had initially reported that some youths had staged a protest  around Surulere Shoprite Mall , MTN and Multichoice companies.

It was meant  to condemn the recent and latest  attacks on some Nigerians and their properties by some  South Africans in their country.

The  monetary value of items stolen during the raid by the suspected hoodlums could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

It was reported that the youth  had on Tuesday evening threatened to attack the Shoprite Mall , MTN and Multi -choices offices in the area but they were prevented by the  police  personnel  from Surulere Police Station that were drafted there.

The  managements of some of the companies had closed early for the day when they received information that some hoodlums were planning to attack them.

The shop owners were not available while they were looting the shops.

A policeman who begged for  anonymity told NAN that the looted shops  belonged  to Nigerians

It, was, however observed that the  security personnel from  the Surulere Police Division  tried to quell the irate youths and maintain law and order  but this later broke down hours later.

The angry mob capitalized  on the handful security personnel on ground and broke into the mall to ultimately loot.

However,  the security personnel called for reinforcement  that dispersed the youth by  spraying tear gas into the atmosphere.

