Military accuses NGO of sabotaging counter insurgency operations

Thursday, September 19, 2019 11:16 pm


• Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai:

The Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE (TC-OPLD) of Nigerian Army has accused a non-governmental organisation, Action Against Hunger (AAH) of sabotaging its counter-insurgency operations in the North East.

The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Ado Isa, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Isa said that the theatre command had observed with concern the notorious activities of some Non Governmental Organizations working in the North East (NE) Nigeria.

He said that the subversive and actions of AAH had persisted in spite of several warnings to desist from aiding and abetting terrorists and their atrocities.

According to him, the TC-OPLD has on many occasions raised alarm over this unwholesome practices of some NGOs and expressed same position during meetings with the NGOs operating in the NE Theater of Operation.

“Consequently, the AAH has been declared persona nan grata for aiding Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State West Africa by supplying them food and drugs despite warning from the TC – OPLD.

“The Command has obtained several credible intelligence indicating AAH as one of those NGOs operating in the NE that is notorious in supplying food and drugs to the criminals in the area.

“Members of the public are enjoined to continue to give credible information on the activities of the marauders/criminals and their supporters in the NE Theatre of operation.

“The TC-OPLD wishes to assure the public of its resolve and determination to always partner with credible NGOs and CSOs to cushion the impact of humanitarian crisis generated by the criminals in the NE in line with the international best standards,” he said.

