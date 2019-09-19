Minority Leadership crisis: Disagreement as PDP BoT considers committee report

The House of Representatives Minority Leadership crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) appears to be taking a new dimension as Board of Trustees (BoT) seems not to be united over the matter.

T he PDP in July suspended Rep. Ndudi Elumelu and six other lawmakers over the role they played in the emergence of Elumelu as the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives against the wish of the party.

The action made the party’s BoT to set up a five-member committee to investigate the matter.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the BoT on Thursday met at the party Secretariat to discuss the report of its committee set up to investigate the matter.

The board Chairman, Sen. Walid Jubrin, addressing newsmen after the Board meeting said that the committee report was still in consideration.

Jubrin said that the report had yet to be submitted to the party’s National Working Committee saying, “We are not going to say anything until the report is finalised.”

He said that the report was an internal matter of the party and it would be resolved internally.

Jubrin disclosed that as part of the board’s consultation with party leaders, the board met with the former Vice President and PDP Presidential Candidate in the February election, Atiku Abubakar, in Dubai.