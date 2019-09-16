Mobile Court in Oyo State Commences Trial of Traffic Offenders

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Traffic offenders apprehended by the men of Oyo State Road Traffic Management Agency, OYRTMA, in the State will face the wrath of the law immediately they are arrested.

Chairman of OYRTMA, Dr. Akin Fagbemi stated this today after the Chief Magistrate of State Mobile Court, Magistrate Moruff Mudashiru paid him a visit at his Ibadan office on Monday.

He said that the mobile court set up to try those that violate traffic regulations would start sitting on Wednesday, 18th September, 2019.

Fagbemi charged the court to ensure fair and speedy trial of offenders to minimize what he called the culture of indiscipline by some road users in the State.

He expressed the readiness of the agency to work closely with the judiciary to bring the nuisance of unnecessary traffic violation to a halt as his men have been trained to be civil in their approach to motorists while they were on the road.

The Chairman maintained that motorists whose vehicles were confiscated or impounded by the officers of the agency would be made to face the mobile court and get speedy trial across the state.

He said, “We are ready to work with the mobile court to bring to barest minimum, the culture of road indiscipline by some road users who will not respect the rights of others on the road by parking indiscriminately, driving against the traffic among other sundry illegalities on the roads. By Wednesday, the court will start trying offenders and we will give the mobile court the best of our support to make their job easier and prompt to ensure sanity is returned to our roads”.

Fagbemi went on to solicit for the absolute commitment of the court in speedy adjudication of all cases in line with global best practices and dictate of the traffic laws of Oyo State so as to oil the wheels of the developmental agenda championed by the State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde.

The Chief Magistrate, Mudashiru expressed satisfaction with the operational and administrative changes which he said was going on at the agency since the appointment of the new chairman.

He further affirmed that sanity would be returned to the highways and major roads across the state as all traffic offenders would be tried fairly without recourse to social status, creed, gender, religion or political affiliations.