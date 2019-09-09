More than 29 killed in twin attacks in northern Burkina Faso

More than 29 killed in twin attacks in northern Burkina Faso

Monday, September 9, 2019 8:49 am


A soldier walks near the rear of the Army Headquarters in central Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, as gunfire and explosions rocked the capital. (AP file photo)

More than 29 people were killed in twin militant attacks in northern Burkina Faso on Sunday, local media reported Monday.

Both attacks occurred in the northern Sanmatenga province.

A van loaded with people and goods rode over a bomb on Sunday, resulting in the death of 15 civilians and the injury of six others.

In the meantime, 14 people were killed around 50 kilometres away when militants ambushed bicycle riders carrying food products, said the report.

The government has vowed to take steps to avoid the recurrence of such incidents, saying that military reinforcements have been deployed.

Since 2015, Burkina Faso has been facing a series of terrorist attacks that caused over 500 deaths and 280,000 displaced people.

On Aug. 19, 24 armed forces were killed in an attack on army detachment in Koutougou, Soum. (Xinhua/NAN)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    43 mins ago

    ‘Daughters of Chibok’ wins big at Venice Film Festival
    3 hours ago

    NASS Electuon: Edo Tribunal affirms Election of Alimikhena, Edionwele
    8 hours ago

    Conversation on Xenophobia
    8 hours ago

    Feed Tonight Foundation Commences Entrepreneurship Program
    10 hours ago

    I have nothing against Islam – Gov. Wike
    10 hours ago

    Raid on Gov. Umahi’s residence is attack on democracy – PDP governors
    10 hours ago

    Gov. Yahaya Bello: Why Kogi people will re-elect me
    10 hours ago

    2019 UTME: Period for admission processes, sacrosanct – JAMB