MTN Bodija, Ibadan Office Set Ablaze

Wednesday, September 4, 2019 1:41 am


MTN Bodija Office on Fire

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The MTN office at Bodija in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital has been set ablaze by some unknown persons late last night. Protesters had attempted to vandalise the office in the afternoon but were prevented by security operatives.

It will be recalled that some protesters had tried to attack some South African businesses located in some parts of Ibadan yesterday in retaliation of the xenophobic attacks on foreigners in South Africa.

As at the time of filing this report, the fire is still raging and firefighters are already at the scene trying to quell the inferno.

