MTN offices in P/ Harcourt over shut over fears of mob attack

MTN offices in P/ Harcourt over shut over fears of mob attack

Wednesday, September 4, 2019 12:54 pm


MTN Nigeria

…Workers advised to stay at home
.
… Don’t wear MTN branded shirts
Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
MTN offices in Port Harcourt have  been hurriedly shutdown over fears of attacks by  Nigerians protesting continuous attacks on their compatriots by by South Africans in the former apartheid enclave.
Our correspondent who went round most of the MTN outlets in Port Harcourt on Wednesday observed that the telecoms company offices at Oil Mill, Artillery Junction, Rumuola and Rumuodamaya were under locks and keys
A staff of MTN who doesn’t want his name  said workers have been advised not come to office  until further notice.
He said they were also asked not to wear MTN branded shirts for now.
However, the MTN network is still working.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    27 mins ago

    Ways South African Authorities Caused the Xenophobic Attacks
    27 mins ago

    Just in: Nigeria recalls Ambassador from South Africa
    2 hours ago

    Tension as angry mobs target Shoprite, MTN others in Abuja
    3 hours ago

    Xenophobic Attacks. How Nigeria Should Tackle South Africa
    4 hours ago

    Largest Solar Plant In Africa Opens In Bayero University Kano
    4 hours ago

    Xenophobia: Enugu Police beef up security
    4 hours ago

    Xenophobic attack: Police beef-up security in Enugu
    5 hours ago

    Injured Hazard brothers out of Belgium’s Euro 2020 qualifiers for now