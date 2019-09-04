MTN offices in P/ Harcourt over shut over fears of mob attack

…Workers advised to stay at home

… Don’t wear MTN branded shirts

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

MTN offices in Port Harcourt have been hurriedly shutdown over fears of attacks by Nigerians protesting continuous attacks on their compatriots by by South Africans in the former apartheid enclave.

Our correspondent who went round most of the MTN outlets in Port Harcourt on Wednesday observed that the telecoms company offices at Oil Mill, Artillery Junction, Rumuola and Rumuodamaya were under locks and keys

A staff of MTN who doesn’t want his name said workers have been advised not come to office until further notice.

He said they were also asked not to wear MTN branded shirts for now.

However, the MTN network is still working.