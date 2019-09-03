MTN, Shoprite Attacked by Mobs in Ibadan

Tuesday, September 3, 2019 11:02 pm


Shoprite, Ring Road, Ibadan

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

As part of xenophobic reprisal attacks on South African businesses in Nigeria, angry mobs today descended on MTN Mobile Telecommunication Network situated at Ring Road, Ibadan, capital of Oyo State.

Angry persons, mostly youth, stormed the premises of the mobile company pelting it with stones and other dangerous objects.

Also, in the afternoon, Palms Shopping Mall at Ring Road, Ibadan, housing Shoprite and other businesses, was not spared as the angry youth attempted to attack the mall, which is the biggest in Ibadan but the attack was foiled by the police, who tried to reason with them.

However, this evening, the staff of Shoprite had a hard time fending off the angry mob as they hurriedly locked up the shops with the mobs lurking outside carrying placards.

It was also gathered that South African businesses including Shoprite, MTN and PEP at Dugbe Area of Ibadan were also not spared as protesters came to demand the closure of all South African businesses in Nigeria.

However, Oyo State Police Command has deployed heavy security around the business areas where South African companies are located.

