Mugabe to be buried in new nauseleum in October, says Mnangagwa

Mugabe to be buried in new nauseleum in October, says Mnangagwa

Saturday, September 14, 2019 6:28 am



A burial for Zimbabwe’s former president, Robert Mugabe, will be held at the National Heroes Acre sometime in October, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Friday.

It was previously agreed that there would be a symbolic burial on Sunday in the hilltop shrine in Harare, reserved for the country’s ruling elite, but family spokesman, Leo Mugabe, told reporters this plan had now been cancelled.

The body will now go to Mugabe’s hometown of Zvimba on Sunday for traditional funeral rituals to be carried out before the burial.

Mugabe will be buried in October after a mausoleum at the National Heroes Acre has been completed, Mnangagwa said.

The confirmation comes after disagreements between the family and the government about where the former leader should be buried.

The family initially said they would prefer to honour Mugabe’s wishes and have him buried next to his mother in his rural home in Kutama, about 85 kilometres from Harare.

They then agreed to the symbolic funeral on Sunday in the hope that the real burial would take place at a later date, giving them time to carry out the traditional rituals.

An official memorial ceremony is planned for Saturday at the 60,000-seater National Sports Stadium with a number of African leaders and former leaders expected to attend.

Mugabe’s body was returned to Zimbabwe on Wednesday from Singapore, where he died at the age of 95.

He had been seeking treatment there for an undisclosed illness since April.

He was deposed in a 2017 coup after nearly four decades in power.

Still revered by some for his fight against white domination as a former liberation fighter, he is widely despised by others who see him as responsible for destroying Zimbabwe’s economy and violently oppressing any opposition.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    6 mins ago

    Be Thyself!
    37 mins ago

    For Old Bob, Let’s Render Mount Ephraim
    1 hour ago

    Center wants wants implementation of disability law in Kano
    1 hour ago

    Kogi governorship: 10 PDP aspirants to work with Wada
    2 hours ago

    26 suspects in police net for public disturbance, culpable homicide in Sokoto
    5 hours ago

    N166B Projects: Fed Govt Approves Contracts For Construction, Rehabilitation of 14 Roads
    8 hours ago

    Court convicts 6 students for cyber crimes
    8 hours ago

    Oyo NURTW Remains Banned – Police Authority