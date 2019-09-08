N20million land scam: House wife 3 others dragged to court

Akin Kuponiyi

A Lagos house wife Sherifatu Ogunsemo Omotayo and three other men namely Bakare Olamiji Tajudeen, Aderemi Adesoji Ayantunde Daniel(a.k.a Remi) and Oladotun Hassan have been arraigned before a Federal high in Lagos south west Nigeria. They were alleged to have conspired to obtain by false pretences more than N20million from a business woman

The arraignment was as a result of seven count amended criminal charge number FHC/L/379C/2018 filed before the court by Police Prosecuting Counsel, Chukwu Agwu, from Special Fraud Unit of the Nigeria Police Force Milverton Ikoyi, Lagos.

All the aforementioned defendants were alleged that sometimes in May, 2017 with intent to defraud did obtain by false pretences the sum of N20million from one Mrs Eva Okoh, on the understanding that they would utilise same for the ratification of sale of land and to settle Chief Fatai Olumegbon and Olumegbon Chieftaincy Family. That was in respect of two plots of land at Ajah. The offences as allegedly committed by the defendants stated in charge filed before the court are reproduced below:

COURT 1.

That you SHERIFATU OGUNSEMO OMOTAYO ‘F’, BAKARE OLAMIJI TAJUDEEN ‘M’ ADEREMI ADESOJI AYANTUNDE DANIEL ‘M, OLADOTUN HASSAN ‘M’ and others at large between the months of May, 2017 and Febuary , 2018 at Ajah Lagos, Lagos State within the jurisdiction of the honourable court did conspire amongst yourselves to commit felony to wit: inducement, Obtaining by false pretence more than N20,500,000.00 (Twenty Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira) and Money Laundering and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 8 (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2006.

COUNT 2.

That you SHERIFATU OGUNSEMO OMOTAYO ‘F’, BAKARE OLAMIJI TAJUDEEN ‘M’ ADEREMI ADESOJI AYANTUNDE DANIEL ‘M, OLADOTUN HASSAN ‘M’ and others at large on or about the 30th day of May, 2017 at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of the honorable court with intent to defraud did obtain by false pretences the sum of N20,000,000.00 (Twenty Million Naira Only) from Mrs Eva Okoh ‘f’ through your First Bank of Nigeria Plc account number and name: 3017146251 –Bakare Olamiji Tajudeen, on the understanding that you will utilize same for the ratification of sale of land and to settle Chief Fatai Olumegbon and Olumegbon Cheiftaincy Family in respect of two plots of land situate at Ado Road, Aja, Lagos sold to one Mrs. Ibiyemi Akeredolu ‘f’ by Mrs Eva Okoh ‘f’ , a representation you know to be false and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 1(a) (c) (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Related Offences Act, 2006.

COUNT 3

That you SHERIFATU OGUNSEMO OMOTAYO ‘F’, BAKARE OLAMIJI TAJUDEEN ‘M’ ADEREMI ADESOJI AYANTUNDE DANIEL ‘M, OLADOTUN HASSAN ‘M’ and others at large on or about the same dates and place within the jurisdiction of the honourable court, by false pretences and with intent to defraud did induce one Mrs Eva Okoh ‘f’ to pay you the sum of N20,000,000.00 (Twenty Million Naira Only) through your First Bank of Nigeria Plc account number and name: 301746251- Bakare Olamiji Tajudeen, claiming that you will use the money for the ratification of the sale of the land and to settle Chief Fatai Olumegbon and Oumegbon Chieftaincy Family in respect of two plots of land situate at Ado Road , Aja, Lagos sold to one Mrs Ibiyemi Akeredolu ‘f’ buy Mrs Eva Okoh ‘f’ and that unless land will not be alive to develop the land, a representation you know to be false and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 1 (b) (c) (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other related Offences Act, 2006.

COUNT 4

That you OLADOTUN HASSANESQ and others at large between the mouths of May, 2017 and February, 2018 at Ajah Lagos within the jurisdiction of the honourable court, by false pretences and with intent to defraud did obtain from one Mrs Eva Okoh ‘f’ the sum of N500, 000.00 (Five Hundred Thousand naira Only), on the understanding that you will use the money to hire the services of Military Police officers for two weeks to one Mrs Ibiyemi Akeredolu ‘f’ by Mrs Eva Okoh ‘f’ because of Area boys ‘ threats to the land, a representation you know to be false and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 1(a)(c) (3 ) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences act, 2006.

COUNT 5:

That you OLADOTUN HASSAN, BAKARE OLAMIJI TAJUDEEN ‘M’ and others at large on or about 23rd February, 2018, at Lagos within the jurisdiction of the honourable court, did convert the sum of N2,000,000.00 (Two Million Naira) through your First City Monument Bank Plc account number: 0255142013 transferred to you from Bakare O. Tajudeen’s First Bank of Nigeria Plc account no. 3017146251 out of the N20,000,000.00 (Twenty Million Naira) you fraudulently received from Mrs Eva Okoh knowing that such fund forms part of proceeds of unlawful act and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 15(1)(a) and (b) of money Laundering(Prohibition) Act, 2011 (As Amended in 2012).

COUNT 6:

That you OLADOTUN HASSAN, BAKARE OLAMIJI TAJUDEEN ‘M’, and others at large on or about 23rd February, 2018, at Lagos within the jurisdiction of the honourable court, did convert the sum of N2,000,000.00 (Two Million Naira) through your First City Monument Bank Plc account number: 0255142013 transferred to you from Bakare O. Tajudeen’s First Bank of Nigeria plc account number:3017146251 out of the N20,000,000.00 (Twenty Million Naira) you fraudulently received from Mrs Eva Okoh, Knowing that such fund forms parts of proceeds of unlawful act and thereby committed an offence punishable under sectin 15(1)(a) and (b) of Money Laundering(Prohibition) Act, 2011 (As Ameended in 2012).

COUNT 7:

That you ADEREMI ADESOJI AYANTUNDE DANIEL (A.K.A REMI) ‘M’, BAKARE OLAMIJI TAJUDEEN’M’, and others at large on or about 31st May,2017, at Lagos within the jurisdiction of the honourable counrt, did convert the sum of N2,000,000.00 (Two Million Naira) through your First Bank of Nigeria Plc account number: 2012088485 transferred to you from Bakare O. Tajudeen’s First Bank of Nigeria Plc account number: 3017146251 out of the N20,000,000.00 (Twenty Million Naira) you fraudulently received from Mrs Eva Okoh knowing that such fund forms part of proceeds of unlawful act and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 15(1) (a) and (b) oof Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (As Amended in 2012).