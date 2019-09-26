NAF destroy insurgents’ base in Borno

NAF destroy insurgents’ base in Borno

Thursday, September 26, 2019 10:28 am


NAF Alpha jet

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has destroyed a major Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) Logistics Base and Training Camp at Kusuma on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Daramola said the operation was executed on Wednesday by the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

” The air strike was executed after credible intelligence reports had established that a section of the settlement was serving as a training camp for the terrorists.

” While,  some buildings within the camp were being used to store their fuel, arms and ammunition as well as other logistics supplies.

” The pre-attack surveillance showed scores of fighters attempting to flee the location upon hearing the sound of the attack aircraft.

” They were engaged by the attack aircraft in successive passes, neutralising many of them.

” The terrorists’ logistics supply store, which was also hit, was seen engulfed in flames due to the raid,” he said.

The spokesman said the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the North East.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    17 mins ago

    Buhari, other African leaders seek repatriation of stolen funds
    26 mins ago

    15 arrested over links to Islamic State
    31 mins ago

    Boys from Brazil send Real Madrid top of La Liga
    36 mins ago

    Salah angered by Egyptian FA over invalid FIFA votes
    38 mins ago

    Davido to make Hollywood debut in Coming to America 2
    1 hour ago

    Why Osinbajo cannot touch tradermoni, other N-SIP funds —Aide
    1 hour ago

    Kogi Guber: No plan to step down – Bamaiyi
    1 hour ago

    We’ve demonstrated political will on water, sanitation, says Buhari