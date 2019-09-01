NAF jets neutralise several insurgents in Borno

Sunday, September 1, 2019 4:41 pm


File: NAF Alpha jets in action

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has neutralised scores of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) in air strikes at Yuwe “C” in Borno.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Infomation, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday said the operation was conducted on Saturday.

Daramola explained that the air raid was executed in continuation of Operation GREEN SWEEP 3 after credible Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports.

Operation GREEN SWEEP III target some identified terrorists’ positions in Borno.

He said the HUMINT reports were also corroborated by series of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions to establish that the settlement was being used as a hideout for the insurgents.

“The ATF therefore detailed 2 Alpha Jets and an L-39ZA aircraft to attack the target area.

“As the aircraft arrived overhead the target area, several BHTs were seen attempting to flee while many others concealed themselves in the structures and dense vegetation of the area.

“The jets took turns attacking the target, scoring crucial hits on the hideout leading to the neutralisation of several BHT fighters,” he said.

Daramola said The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its operations against the terrorists in the North-East.

