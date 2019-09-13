National Assembly Pledges Support for NNPC to Grow Production

The drive by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to significantly grow oil production has received lawmakers’ endorsement as the National Assembly has pledged its commitment to partner with the corporation towards boosting the federation’s revenue base.

A release today in Abuja by NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, stated that Chairman, House Committee on Petroleum, Upstream, Hon. Musa Sarkin-Adar, made this known on Wednesday while touring the NNPC Pavilion at the ongoing 24th World Energy Conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Sarkin-Adar, who said it was important for the legislature to lend support to the National Oil Company in the overall interest of Nigerians, also pointed out that there was need for efficient collaboration to satisfy the expectations of Nigerians.

“Nigerians are desirous of getting better performance and service delivery and all we are yearning for is to get higher productivity from oil exploration to grow revenue towards meeting the energy needs of Nigerians”, the Chairman stated.

Speaking further, the lawmaker noted that for Nigeria to catch up in the technological advancement witnessed in the Oil and Gas Industry, NNPC needed the support of all stakeholders.

He stated that his Committee was determined to deploy result-oriented strategies in handling the challenges facing the Energy Industry in Nigeria.

Describing the current leadership in the NNPC as visionary, Hon. Sarkin-Adar observed that the entrenchment of Transparency, Accountability and Performance Excellence (TAPE) by the GMD, Mallam Mele Kyari, represents positive signs for the Corporation.

“I am delighted with the GMD’s Transparency, Accountability and Performance Excellence (TAPE) agenda to drive the Oil and Gas Industry. I am encouraged that we are having somebody with foresight and somebody who is ready to move the corporation from where it is to the next level”.

In a similar development, the Chairman of the Organising Committee of the 24th World Energy Congress (WEC), Dr. Matar Alneyadi, has commended Nigeria for its active participation at the triennial conference, stressing that the country remained an important player in the oil and gas business at both continental and global level.