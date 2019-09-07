National Youth Games: Angry athletes storm Rivers Govt. House

National Youth Games: Angry athletes storm Rivers Govt. House

Saturday, September 7, 2019 5:31 pm


Angry Rivers athletes protesting to Government House over nonparticipation in National Sports Festival in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Angry athletes from Rivers State have staged a protest to Government’s House, Port Harcourt over their inability to participate in National Youth Games which slated to start today in Ilorin,Kwara State.

The athletes are complaining of being stranded and frustrated due to inability to join their colleagues for the sports festival in Ilorin because of lack of funds to take care of their allowances, transportation for the journey and general upkeep.

The protesting athletes carried different with placards bearing varied inscriptions like “Governor Wike take us to Ilorin”,”Treat youths of the well,””We are neglected”,”We want to be like our mates in Ilorin” etc. to indicate their frustrations.

But it was difficult getting the reactions of the government to the protest by the athletes as Governor Nyesom Wike has not appointed a Commissioner for Sports in the state as he has not constituted his cabinet since he assumed office for his second tenure May 29, 2019.

 

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    My Wife’s Uncle Shot Me Because I Was Wooing Her When I Had Nothing
    2 hours ago

    C’River Central: We’ll appeal tribunal verdict – Ndoma-Egba
    2 hours ago

    Rivers APC gets caretaker committee, timetable for congresses
    3 hours ago

    Ex-Barcelona star Samuel Eto’o retires after glittering 22-year career
    3 hours ago

    Xenophobic attacks: Youth stage peaceful protest in Kano
    3 hours ago

    Edo APC intact, making progress — Obaseki
    3 hours ago

    Police recruitment: Successful candidates begin medical screening Sept. 9
    3 hours ago

    Soldier nabbed for allegedly stabbing man to death