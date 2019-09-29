Ndidi scores as Leicester City thrash Newcastle United 5-0

Ndidi scores as Leicester City thrash Newcastle United 5-0

Sunday, September 29, 2019 7:35 pm


Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy celebrates after scoring a goal

Nigeria’s Wilfred Ndidi capped a tremendous outing for himself on Sunday as Leicester City moved to third place in the English Premier League (EPL) after thrashing Newcastle United 5-0.

In spite of playmaker James Maddison missing out due to an ankle injury, Leicester City still got off to a great start.

Defender Pereira finished a surging run at the flat-footed Newcastle United defence by slotting the ball home in the 16th minute.

Whatever slim chance Newcastle United had of getting something out of the game quickly evaporated.

That was when midfielder Isaac Hayden was shown a straight red card just before half-time for a dangerous challenge on Dennis Praet.

James Vardy added the second in the 54th minute, latching on to a pass from Harvey Barnes to finish first-time with his left foot from a very tight angle.

It was more shambolic defending from Newcastle United as Paul Dummett deflected Praet’s shot into his own goal shortly afterwards.

Vardy stole in at the far post to head in the fourth goal from Marc Albrighton’s cross in the 64th minute.

Ndidi scored the fifth in the final minute of normal time.

The win lifts Leicester to third place on 14 points, ahead of their visit to Liverpool, while Steve Bruce’s side are second from bottom and will host Manchester United next.(Reuters/NAN)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    27 mins ago

    Why Many Nigerian Graduates Can’t Write Application Letters – Monarch
    30 mins ago

    God will frustrate any evil cabal in Nigeria – Tunde Bakare
    34 mins ago

    Banks allocate N15.13trn credit to private sector -NBS
    39 mins ago

    INEC Taraba REC, Baba Yusuf, dies
    44 mins ago

    Police arrest notorious cult leaders in Bariga, Lagos
    54 mins ago

    Workers threaten to ground WAEC offices nationwide
    59 mins ago

    Desecration of Qur’an: Zamfara promises N2m reward for information
    1 hour ago

    FAAN begins rehabilitation of Enugu Airport runway