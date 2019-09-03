NDLEA intercepts illicit drugs in Kano

Dr. Ibrahim Abdul, the Commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kano Command, says the agency has intercepted 501.984 kilogrammes of different illicit drugs in the state in August.

Abdul revealed this on Tuesday, during a news conference on review of the command’s achievements in the month of August.

He said the command intercepted 332.657 kilogrammes of Cannabis Savita, 167.322 Psychotropic Substance, 0.05 grams of cocaine and two gram of Khat, a drug imported from South Africa.

The commander explained that no fewer than 140 suspects were arrested during their operations at various areas within and outside the city, while investigations are ongoing at various stages.

“During the month under review, eight cases were charged to court, while 77 are still pending, and there has been no conviction yet because the courts are on vacation.

“Also much has been achieved in terms of counseling and rehabilitation.

“In the month under review, three regular clients were admitted and seven counseled and rehabilitated; while 103 drug users were referred for brief intervention,” he said.

He said August marked sustained raid operations by the joint task force on areas including Kano Metropolis, Badawa, Kawo, Sabon Gari, Naibawa, Challawa, Madobi, Dan Zaki village, Kumbotso and Wudil.

According to him, the statistics of their arrest and seizure represent a sharp decline in the psychotropic substance abuse and trafficking due to the command’s sustained operations and intervention.

“More achievements are recorded in terms of reduction in drug demand activities; and lectures on effects and consequences of drug abuse presented at different schools within Kano.

The targets are primary and secondary school pupils and students respectively,” the NDLEA commander said.

Abdul also acknowledged the efforts of some community leaders who often provided the command with information on illegal drug activities in their various localities.

He noted that the fight against drug abuse and trafficking required collective efforts of stakeholders; and called on the public to also help the NDLEA with useful information to aid its operations.