NEMA embarks on flood impact assessment in 12 communites in South-East

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says it has carried out flood impact assessment in 12 communities and settlements in three states of the South-East.

The NEMA South-East Coordinator, Mr Fred Anusim, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Wednesday.

Anusim said that the exercise took place in Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu.

He said that the exercise was in response to calls from individuals and governments, urging the agency to carry out the impact of flooding and erosion in the affected communities and farm settlements.

According to him, the National Hydrological Agency has warned that the rains will be much in September.

“We are currently observing the increase and hope it will abate sometime in October,” he said.

Anusim said that the agency observed during the assessment that property and people’s means of livelihood valued at millions of naira had been destroyed by the disaster.

He said: “We have done about 12 flood impact assessments already. It is still on, since we are still receiving phone calls on fresh flood impact in the three states.

“This is just in two weeks, since the beginning of September, and the assessment had been on flooding, erosion and their impact on means of livelihood and businesses of individuals and communities.

Anusim said that most of the people affected by the renewed flooding in September had relocated, adding that most of them joined their relatives and friends.

He said that it was only in Anambra that the state government already created holding camps for victims.

He said: “In Ebonyi, the flood has completely destroyed three large rice farms running to hundreds of hectares as well as farm settlements attached to these farms.

“In Enugu state, the flood had destroyed and swept away some portions of the Adada dam and its neighbouring villages.

“Some communities close to Enugu metropolis were recently ravaged by flooding and erosion.

“In Anambra, the flood and the accompanying erosion have sacked scores of residents, whose houses caved-in.”

Anusim said that massive flooding and erosion, currently threatening the popular Nkwo Edo Market in Nnewi, deserved immediate government’s intervention.