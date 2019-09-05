New e-passport valid for all countries – NIS

New e-passport valid for all countries – NIS

Thursday, September 5, 2019 10:59 am


President Buhari launching the new passport

 

The Comptroller General (CG) of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, has said the enhanced e-passport is acceptable and valid for entering all countries.

He gave the reassurance in a statement by NIS Public Relations Officer, Mr Sunday James, in Abuja on Thursday.

The CG’s reassurance is coming against the backdrop of the recent problem on the e-Passport with the authority of the United Arab Emirate(UAE).

“The recent problem on the e-Passport with the authority of the United Arab Emirate(UAE) has been resolved..

” I will like to seize this opportunity to thank both the Ambassadors of UAE and Nigeria for resolving the issue.

“In view of the above, Nigerians are encouraged to get their National Identity Number (NIN) and ensure that the information tallies with the one on their Passports.

“The uniformity of the NIN information and that of the 10-year validity Passport is to ensure one identity which is a major feature of the new enhanced e-Passport,” Babandede said.

He further said that the new Passport was available in the Service Headquarters, Abuja and Ikoyi, pending the roll-out in other centres.

” It is worthy to note that the issuance of the former and the new enhanced e-Passports will run concurrently,” he said.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    33 mins ago

    Davido reveals wedding plans
    39 mins ago

    Davido speaks on wedding plans with Chioma
    45 mins ago

    Just in: South Africa embassy closed in Nigeria
    53 mins ago

    Culture, veritable tool for peace, sustainable development – Minister
    1 hour ago

    Mosque demolition: Muslim community appeals judgment on land ownership
    1 hour ago

    AMCON drags late Agagu’s son, wife to court over N32m debt
    2 hours ago

    Indonesia restores internet in Papua
    2 hours ago

    EU Commission approves petitions on corruption, bees, climate