New Islamic Year: Sokoto Govt. declares Monday public holiday

New Islamic Year: Sokoto Govt. declares Monday public holiday

Sunday, September 1, 2019 3:16 pm


Tambuwal:

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has declared Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 as public holiday to mark the beginning of Islamic New Year 1441.

A statement issued by Malam Abubakar Shekara, a Permanent Secretary with the state government on Sunday, said “the holiday is to allow Muslim faithfuls to celebrate the commencement of the new year.”

Tambuwal enjoined the people of the state to use the opportunity to pray for peace and the security of the state as well as Nigeria at large.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, had declared Saturday Sept. 1, 2019 as first day of Muharamm, the first Islamic lunar month 1441.

The Islamic calendar is counted after the Hijrah of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) from Makkah to Madina.

Kano State Government had on Friday declared Monday, Sept. 2 as work-free, to mark the new Islamic year 1441 After Hijra (AH).

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 min ago

    We Won’t Spare Resources to Promote Arts and Culture – Makinde
    5 mins ago

    Umahi recalls, re-assigns suspended aide
    10 mins ago

    Oyo Holds Special Environmental Day with Music, Distributes 10,000 Waste Bags
    13 mins ago

    Police arrest robbery suspect, recover firearms at retreat ground
    20 mins ago

    Man kills self with sniper in Lagos
    32 mins ago

    Police arrest 2 men for raping underage girls
    39 mins ago

    Recruitment: Police commission takes decision this week
    41 mins ago

    Police arrest robbery suspect with firearms at retreat ground