Nigeria Can’t Afford Another War, Group Warns

Nigeria Can’t Afford Another War, Group Warns

Tuesday, September 10, 2019 9:25 pm


Nigeria’s symbol of unity

Nigeria’s symbol of unity

A pressure group, Conscience Group of Nigeria (CGN), has warned that the nation cannot afford to engage in another civil war.

The group gave the warning against the backdrop of treasonable comments allegedly made by some secessionist agitators, which they​ said threaten the sovereignty of the nation.

They also expressed worry over the widening gap between the rich and poor.

Their position of was contained in a Communique signed by Humphrey Areghan and Remi Yusufu, Chairman and Secretary, respectively, at the end of its second quarterly meeting in Benin City, the Edo State Capital where it cautioned that “Nigeria cannot afford another War.”

While appealing to the federal government to discard RUGA settlement otherwise known as “Cattle colony,” they​ called for a conference of ethnic nationalities, which they said will help to address leadership failure by the political class and launch the nation’s economy and education system on the path of greatness.

“We condemn the continued militarization and creation of ethnic militias, the widening gap between the rich and poor, and a cosmetic educational system that now only brings out the best of Nigerian child abroad rather than at home.

“The current security architecture and situation in Nigeria has assumed a frightening dimension.

“The Conscience Group of Nigeria also condemned the treasonable comments by groups issuing the Nigerian government ultimatum, adding that. Nigeria cannot afford another War,” the statement said.

They added that “true federalism, good governance, equity and justice, which are the hallmarks of a true national state, can only be entrenched in the country if the future is renegotiated.”

“The Conference will address the failure of the political class, the economy and educational system, which are near collapse, the system of governmenan as well as the basis for the continued existence of the Nigerian State, if at all, or an alternative means of coexistence for all the nationalities,” it said.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    I was hated, called “Okoro Hausa” because of APC – Okorocha
    8 mins ago

    CBN Injects $210m into forex market
    29 mins ago

    Trump fires John Bolton as national security adviser
    40 mins ago

    Ekiti South: Olujimi floors Adeyeye at tribunal
    43 mins ago

    Shell Trains 7072 Youths In 16 Years To Prevent Pipeline Vanderlism
    51 mins ago

    Police confirm attack on Gov. Fayemi’s wife
    1 hour ago

    Police to prosecute 2 fake corps members for forgery
    1 hour ago

    Why Makinde revoked 26,000 hectares of land allocated by Ajimobi – Commisioner