Nigerian Union in S/Africa lauds Air Peace boss for benevolence

Nigerian Union in S/Africa lauds Air Peace boss for benevolence

Saturday, September 21, 2019 7:17 pm


Allen Onyema

The Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA) has lauded the Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, for his benevolence towards evacuation of Nigerans from South Africa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the management of Air Peace, in collaboration with the Federal Government, evacuated 187 Nigerians from South Africa on Sept. 11.

They also evacuated another set of 320 that arrived Nigeria on Wednesday.

NUSA President, Adetola Olubajo, said in a statement that the gesture was an act of absolute humanity to nationhood displayed by Air Peace.

According to NUSA, the umbrella organisation of Nigerans in South Africa, the gesture came at a point when all hope seemed to have been lost in a far-away nation.

“It was great and humbling to hear Allen Onyema say he would do whatever it took to rescue the situation.

“He emphasized his disposition to make a difference in the society for national interest and for this, we say he is a rare breed in our generation,” NUSA said

Olubajo also added that Onyema had constantly been a source of inspiration to people who appreciate philanthropic gestures.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    7 mins ago

    Dialogue: Niger Govt. releases 13 bandits
    18 mins ago

    Tribunal affirms election Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa
    24 mins ago

    World Peace Day: Plateau Irigwe, Fulani leaders meet for first time in 6 years
    26 mins ago

    ASUP Chairman, Four Others Kidnapped in Saki
    31 mins ago

    Tribunal upholds Gov. Masari’s election, dismisses Lado’s petition
    40 mins ago

    Alleged rape: Fatoyinbo says Bisola’s suit is frivolous, demands N50m as cost
    2 hours ago

    Huge fire as Agip pipeline explodes in Rivers
    2 hours ago

    Anambra indigines task Obiano on campaign promises