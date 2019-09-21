Nigerian Union in S/Africa lauds Air Peace boss for benevolence

The Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA) has lauded the Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, for his benevolence towards evacuation of Nigerans from South Africa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the management of Air Peace, in collaboration with the Federal Government, evacuated 187 Nigerians from South Africa on Sept. 11.

They also evacuated another set of 320 that arrived Nigeria on Wednesday.

NUSA President, Adetola Olubajo, said in a statement that the gesture was an act of absolute humanity to nationhood displayed by Air Peace.

According to NUSA, the umbrella organisation of Nigerans in South Africa, the gesture came at a point when all hope seemed to have been lost in a far-away nation.

“It was great and humbling to hear Allen Onyema say he would do whatever it took to rescue the situation.

“He emphasized his disposition to make a difference in the society for national interest and for this, we say he is a rare breed in our generation,” NUSA said

Olubajo also added that Onyema had constantly been a source of inspiration to people who appreciate philanthropic gestures.