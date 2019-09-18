NiMet predicts thunderstorms, rains for Thursday

Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted increased chances of thunderstorms and rains across the country for Thursday.

NiMet’s weather outlook predicted chances of thunderstorms over Sokoto, Kebbi and Gusau of Northern states in the morning hours while other places are likely to remain in partly cloudy conditions.

It forecast likely thunderstorms over the region later in the day with day and night temperatures of 30 to 33 degree Celsius and 22 to 25 degree respectively.

“For Central states, cloudy morning is expected with chances of thunderstorms over Ilorin and Mambila Plateau.

” Thunderstorms and moderate rains are anticipated over the region in the afternoon/evening period with day and night temperatures to be 26 to 32 degree Celsius and 17 to 24 degree Celsius respectively, ” it said.

According to NiMet, thunderstorms and rains are expected over Enugu, Obudu, Ogoja, Abeokuta, Akure, Ibadan, Ado-Ekiti, Iseyin, Saki, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Eket, Uyo and Ikom axis during the forecast period.

The agency envisaged day and night temperatures of the region to be 29 to 33 degree Celsius and 21 to 24 degree Celsius respectively.