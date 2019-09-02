NSCDC deploys agro rangers to protect Farmers, herdsmen in Bauchi

NSCDC deploys agro rangers to protect Farmers, herdsmen in Bauchi

Monday, September 2, 2019 7:31 pm


NSCDC

The Nigeria Security and  Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC),Bauchi command, has commenced the deployment of its staff as Agro Rangers to protect farmers and herdsmen in the state.
Briefing newsmen Monday in Bauchi on the development, Commandant of NSCDC in the state, Mr Haliru Usman, said the measure was sequel to an earlier discussion held with farmers and farmers.
He said that 65 officers were deployed to Bauchi state while others were still on trainning.
“The herdsmen and farmers were earlier brought together to discuss issues on protecting them and their farmlands and they obliged.
According to him, the officers have been exposed to specialised training at peace and conflict management institutions to enable them  carry out the assignment effectively.
” I will call on the officers on the agro ranges to resolve conflicts amicable without taking sides; any conflicts that they feel is beyond them should be reported to either the state command or headquarters, ” he said.
Usman said the Rangers would also provide security for agro allied industries and host communities.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Female cyber fraudster on FBI list, 113 others arrested in Edo
    2 hours ago

    Yobe to sponsor 228 students for studies abroad
    2 hours ago

    Police to Set Up Special Force to Tackle Insecurity in Nigeria
    3 hours ago

    Stop starving us, Abia health workers tell government
    3 hours ago

    100 Days in office: Makinde to commission Six Model schools
    3 hours ago

    Lagos-Ibadan Road Closure: Oyo Govt Deploys 100 Traffic Managers
    4 hours ago

    Ogun doctors embark on indefinite strike
    5 hours ago

    Nasarawa guber poll: Court summons INEC over omission of LP’s candidate