NSCDC deploys agro rangers to protect Farmers, herdsmen in Bauchi

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC),Bauchi command, has commenced the deployment of its staff as Agro Rangers to protect farmers and herdsmen in the state.

Briefing newsmen Monday in Bauchi on the development, Commandant of NSCDC in the state, Mr Haliru Usman, said the measure was sequel to an earlier discussion held with farmers and farmers.

He said that 65 officers were deployed to Bauchi state while others were still on trainning.

“The herdsmen and farmers were earlier brought together to discuss issues on protecting them and their farmlands and they obliged.

According to him, the officers have been exposed to specialised training at peace and conflict management institutions to enable them carry out the assignment effectively.

” I will call on the officers on the agro ranges to resolve conflicts amicable without taking sides; any conflicts that they feel is beyond them should be reported to either the state command or headquarters, ” he said.

Usman said the Rangers would also provide security for agro allied industries and host communities.