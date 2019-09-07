NSCDC records 30 cases of child trafficking in Kaduna

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has received 30 cases of child trafficking in the last eight months in Kaduna State.

The Command Public Relations Officer, ASC Orndiir Terzungwe, disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday in Kaduna.

According to him, recent reports compiled by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit states that a total of 30 cases were received by the command this year.

Terzungwe, quoting the State Commandant, Mr Bababgida Dutsinma, said it had become necessary to control increasing cases of child trafficking for labour exploitation and sexual violence reported to the command.

“Reacting to a recent report compiled by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit which span from January to August 2109, Dutsinma stressed that if parents and guardians whose duty in child upbringing is to direct a minor but neglect it, the society will lose its norms.

He cited few states like Jigawa, Kano, Katsina and Kaduna as being most vulnerable based on reports received so far.

The report continued that 16 female survivors out of the total number from Kaduna, Jigawa, Katsina and Kano States had been rescued and reunited with their families.

He added that three suspects were handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition and Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for further action while other cases were withdrawn due to lack of evidence to prosecute suspects or pending.

“More worrisome about the report is the fact that in spite of statutory measures put in place to protect the rights of children and women, some people still appear adamant by indulging in abuse of minors.

“The NSCDC boss expressed delight that most of the victims of these ugly incidences have been reunited with their families,” he stressed the need for such anomalies to be corrected fast.

The command urged parents and guardians to embrace their obligations of teaching and ensuring that minors do not engage in unwholesome acts.

The commandant assured of the command’s commitment to sanction those culpable either as parents, guardians and suspects as it related to issues of rape of minor.

Dutsinma expressed delight with the partnership between the corps and state Ministry of Human Services and Social Development and Civil Society Organisations. (NAN)