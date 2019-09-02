NYSC: Why we delayed mobilisation of 2017/18 graduates – Mapoly Rector

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

The Rector of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Dr Samson Odedina, has stated why the institution has refused to mobilise its 2017/2018 HND ll graduates for National Youth Service Corps.

The Rector, who expressed his deep regret to the affected graduates in a press statement signed by the institution PRO, Mr Yemi Ajibola, made available to journalist on Monday said the delay was as a result of the crisis that has rocked the institution in the last three years.

The statement reads: “The crisis that rocked the institution in the last three year almost grounded the institution leading to the declaration of ‘Work to rule’ strike action by the union which made the second semester examination almost impossible.

But he said the commitment and deliberate sacrifice of Academic and Non Academic staff made the final Examination of the students possible in November 2018 amidst strike and non payment of salaries and allowances

After much pleas and payment of Nov. 2017 Salaries, the strike was temporarily suspended by the lecturers to allow for second semester examination while suspension of Academic activities continued till May 29, 2019 leaving backlogs of post-examination activities unattended to.

Recently government approved express making of scripts through conference marking with payment of outstanding allowances of previous pending post examination allowances.

The quick intervention of the of the Ogun state government to restore Academic Activities and resumed payment of accrued salaries and allowances owed staff made the academic staff to resume full academic and post examination activities

The process of concluding all outstanding post Examination issues for the recently graduated 2017/2018 HND graduates is on going with speed and commitment and results and mobilisation for NYSC will not be delayed for one second after the exercise.

Meanwhile the outgone students had earlier alleged the institution of withholding their results for NYSC mobilization.

Some of the students lamented that their parent no longer trust them with their finances,they thought they were not serious or had issues with the institution which they don’t want to disclose.

Therefore, the state government should come to our and and assist the institution to release their results in order for them to mobilize them.

The rector in his response said, “It is on record that Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta have not been delaying our students for NYSC mobilisation and will j do that for any reason with the current graduates

“As a matter of fact, MAPOLY mobilzed students in NYSC Batch ‘A’ stream 1and2,(April 2019), Batch ‘B’ stream 1and2 (July and August 2019) and as at today the institution is not having any outstanding students to mobilise for NYSC.

“While we want to appeal to our students to exercise patience, management wishes to appreciate His Excellency Prince Dapo Abiodun MFR, for his understanding and support in the areas of Salaries and Allowances as well as restoration of peace and full academic activities to our campus.”