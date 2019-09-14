Ogun APC speaks on Gov. Abiodun’s victory at Tribunal

Ogun APC speaks on Gov. Abiodun’s victory at Tribunal

Saturday, September 14, 2019 4:20 pm


Governor Dapo Abiodun:

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Ogun Chapter, has commended the decision of the Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal affirming the election of Prince Dapo Abiodun as duly elected Governor of Ogun State, as an affirmation of a popular and overwhelming candidate.

In a statement issued on Saturday in Abeokuta and signed by the Publicity Secretary of the Ogun APC Caretaker Committee, Tunde Oladunjoye, the party commended the panel of judges for a detailed and thorough job that is so clear, convincing and beyond reasonable doubt. Indeed, justice has been served.

The statement reads in part: “ The party wishes to commend the judges for a thorough job done. The detailed nature of the judgement clears all doubts and reconfirms our belief that the petition by Abdulkabir Akinlade, APM and their sponsors as mere distractions by sore losers.”

“It is very commendable that the judgment of the Tribunal was relayed live on radio and television stations and steamed on the internet. This has exposed the lack of depth, procedurally contaminated and virus invested Petition to the whole world. In fact, it is very shameful for a candidate and party that were touting to govern a so educationally advanced state like Ogun”.

“Our advice is for these people to desist from their distractions and join Prince Dapo Abiodun in building the future of Ogun State together. The Governor has been running the promised all inclusive government”

“While thanking our party leaders and members for standing steadfast, we also commend the section of the media that has remained ethical and unbiased.”

