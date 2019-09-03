Ogun govt. approves recruitment of health workers in OOUTH 

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Ogun State government has ordered immediate recruitment of doctors and medical personnel for the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH)

Doctors at the hospital who have been complaining of being overworked had threatened to embark on an indefinite strike the state government failed to recruit more medical personnel.

Also, an administrative Panel set up to look into the hospital’s situation, had in its report recommended that the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, should immediately approve recruitment of resident doctors, nurses and other health workers for the institution.

In a statement, the Chief Press Secretary to Ogun State Governor, Kunle Somorin said the 9-man committee chaired by Dr Yemi Onabowale, the Chief Medical Director of Reddington Hospital advised the Government to recruit competent medical doctors to fill all the manpower shortage at the teaching hospital.

In the statement Mr Kunle said, “the Governor had frowned at the infrastructural and staff deficits facing the Teaching Hospital on his visit to the Hospital in June. He had also promised to return the tertiary healthcare facility to its past glory.

“While inaugurating the Committee, he had charged members to assess the operational modalities of the hospital and to suggest how to improve the standard in tandem with acceptable universal standard for medical training, research and tertiary health care services.

He listed the other terms of the Committee to include: To assess the current operations of the hospital, in line with expectations as a teaching/tertiary institution;

To determine the state of facilities of the various units and departments and make recommendations to the state on the steps necessary to ensure sustainable operations in the institution;

Determine quick wins and palliative actions to stem further degeneration of the institution and facilities;

Review all third party arrangements in the institution, including the Private-Public Partnership (PPP) and other services provisioning arrangement and determine their level of compliance at the time of that engagement and with the efficacy but more especially suitability for the intent of the State Government;

Review and recommend programme and strategies to ensure that the operation of the hospital is self-sustaining and financially independent;

Any other reviews as might be critical to the long-term sustainability of the image and productivity of the institution.